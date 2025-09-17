Inter, the 2024-25 Champions League finalists, will kick off their league phase campaign playing against Ajax away in Amsterdam. It won't just be the first match of the new European season for the Nerazzurri, but it might also become a key game for the future of their coach Cristian Chivu, who will play against the team where his career started as a player before moving to Italy and the Italian Serie A. Chivu played for AS Roma and then Inter, winning the 2010 Champions League title under Jose Mourinho, but after losing two Serie A games in a row against Udinese at home and 4-3 against Juventus in an insane matchup at the Allianz Stadium over the weekend, Inter have to react immediately against the Dutch side coached by Arne Slot's former assistant John Heitinga, who took charge of the historical European side during the summer. Chivu, who replaced Simone Inzaghi before the Club World Cup, is now already facing criticism after two defeats and three Serie A matches, and the game against his former team will be key to understand his future in the short term. On top of that, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez didn't train with the team on Tuesday and he's expected to start from the bench against Ajax.

How to watch Ajax vs. Inter, odds

Date : Wednesday, Sep. 17 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Sep. 17 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Amsterdam ArenA -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

: Amsterdam ArenA -- Amsterdam, Netherlands Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Ajax +313; Draw +280; Inter -125

The former Parma manager Chivu is not at risk of losing his job but the game against Ajax can definitely change the perception of both the club and fanbase on his start as a manager for Inter. While the rumors of a possible sacking will increase exponentially if Inter will lose on Wednesday, the club showed their support to the manager after the second defeat in a row in the Italian Serie A over the weekend.

Will Sommer be benched?

After the Juventus defeat, a lot of criticism was also directed at goalkeeper, Yann Sommer as he was considered responsible for at least two goals conceded by the Nerazzurri. Speaking ahead of the match in the usual prematch press conference, Chivu supported the Swiss player and said he won't be replaced by Inter's backup goalkeeper, Josep Martinez. "I don't think it's right to throw stones at Sommer. He's an important player, he showed that last year, and from a human standpoint, I don't think it would be fair. I have great respect for Martinez, and everyone knows that he'll have his chances. But today I don't feel like changing Sommer just because the fans are asking for it. Not to be contrary, but because a player in difficulty needs to be helped. With his experience, he knows what he can give to the team."

Predicted lineups

Ajax XI: Vitezslav Jaros; Anton Gaaei, Ko Itakura, Youri Baas, Owen Wijndal; Davy Klaassen, Kenneth Taylor; Youri Regeer, Steven Berghuis, Wout Weghorst; Mika Godts.

Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Manuel Akanji, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Petar Sucic, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Yann Bonny.

Prediction

The 2025 Champions League finalists started off the new season with some difficulties and playing away at the Amsterdam ArenA won't be the easiest match for them. Pick: Ajax 1, Inter 1.

