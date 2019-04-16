Ajax vs. Juventus score: Ronaldo and company knocked out of Champions League as Dutch club continues shocking run

Ajax is back. One of the world's most storied clubs, one that hasn't quite been able to compete on the European stage recently due to the financial unbalance in the sport, is still alive in the Champions League. A stunning 2-1 win at Juventus on Tuesday knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo and company as the Dutch side moved on to the semifinals. Ajax trailed 1-0 in this second leg but came back with two goals to put the Italian side away and keep the dream run going. Ajax went to Real Madrid and won last month in the round of 16.

Here's everything you need to know:

Goal scorers

⚽ Juventus - Ronaldo (28')

⚽ Ajax - Donny van de Beek (34')

⚽ Ajax - Matthijs de Ligt (67')

Game-changing moment

It came in the second half with the game at 1-1. Ronaldo scored a fine header to put Juve up before van de Beek's cool finish in the box moments later drew things level. The tie was headed to extra time based on that 1-1 scoreline, but de Ligt's gorgeous header in the second half was the difference. He fought off two defenders to put it away. Take a look:

Player of the game

De Ligt. One of the very best in the world. A superstar in the making who made a couple really big stops in the box on Ronaldo to keep his team alive. This kid is just 19 years old and already has over 100 appearances for his club. Expect every big club to come calling this summer.

Most telling statistic

It's simply the scoreline. To win 2-1 at Juventus is no easy feat. This is one of the best teams at home in all of Europe, a dominant giant in Italy that doesn't lose without a fight. Yet here is a hungry club with the right combination of youth and fight to pull off a shocker. It's well deserved, and it wasn't close.

What the result means



Juve crashes out and fails to achieve its biggest goal of the season, while Ajax is into the last four and has a little Cinderella thing going for them.

What's next

Ajax will face either Manchester City or Tottenham in the semifinals on April 30-May 1 and May 7-8.