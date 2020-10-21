The Champions League group stage will be, for many of Europe's most prolific clubs, the start of a brand new European campaign with nothing but pure hope and aspirations awaiting them. Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool face off against Eredivisie champions Ajax to kick things off for each respective club.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Johan Cruijff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Ajax +350; Draw +305; Liverpool -140 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Ajax: Historically speaking, the Dutch side has the upper hand on their English opponents. Of course, that's not saying a whole lot since the last time these two faced off in a competitive setting was in 1966 -- Ajax had an impressive 5-1 win. Now, one year after their Champions League campaign ended in the group stage, they hope to instead replicate their 2018-19 season, where they reached the semifinal stage, though many of the key pieces from that campaign have moved on to other clubs.

Liverpool: It's also a European season of potential redemption for the reigning Premier League champions, though the necessity of that redemptive arc is dampened thanks to two major accomplishments. First, the aforementioned descriptor of champions of England. Jurgen Klopp managed a historic 2019-20 season to bring Liverpool it's first championships in the Premier League era, ending a title drought that lasted three decades. Second, they are just two years removed from a Champions League title.

Prediction

Liverpool is the favorite in this group and will perhaps not pull out all the stops to get an opening victory, but they'll still probably take the win against a Dutch side that has remained in "upstart" limbo for most of recent memory. Pick: Liverpool 2, Ajax 0