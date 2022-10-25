Ajax have their last chance to qualify for the UEFA Champions League's round of 16 against Liverpool when they meet on Wednesday. However, considering that there are currently six points between the two sides (Napoli have already qualified), it will be a very difficult mission for the home side. Jurgen Klopp's team only need one point to go through and considering that they are not performing well in the Premier League, they want to make it happen as soon as possible. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 26 | Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 26 | : 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Amsterdam ArenA -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

: Amsterdam ArenA -- Amsterdam, Netherlands TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Ajax +275; Draw +295; Liverpool -119 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Ajax: Coach Alfred Schreuder has no particular injury issues ahead of the match against Liverpool where he's expected to play with the usual front three line of strikers composed by Dusan Tadic, Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey as main striker. Ajax only won the first match against Rangers (4-0) but then lost three games in a row against Napoli twice and against Liverpool at Anfield (2-1). A good performance against Liverpool could also qualify them for the UEFA Europa League knockout stage if they don't manage to win.

Liverpool: Klopp is facing a difficult moment with a lot of players out injured, such as Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, who is also set to miss the FIFA World Cup starting next month in Qatar. Fabio Carvalho is expected to start as winger alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to cope with the absences of multiple players in that position. The English side will automatically qualify for the next phase if they draw or win against Ajax, while the first position in the group will also depend on Napoli's match against Rangers.

Prediction

Liverpool are not going through a good moment in the Premier League, but they can't fail to qualify for the UCL round of 16 and need at least one point. They gett three. Pick: Liverpool 2, Ajax 1.