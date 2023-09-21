AFC Ajax will welcome Ligue 1 club Marseille to Amsterdam for a 2023 UEFA Europa League match on Thursday on Paramount+. The visiting French side are undefeated to start their season, but have had to settle for three draws over their last four domestic matches. Meanwhile, Ajax have opened up their current Eredivisie campaign with one win, two draws and a loss. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Ajax vs. Marseille odds list Ajax as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Ajax as the +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Marseille vs. Ajax

Ajax vs. Marseille date: Thursday, Sept. 21

Ajax vs. Marseille time: 3 p.m. ET

Ajax vs. Marseille live stream: Paramount+ (one week free trial)

UEFA Europa League picks for Marseille vs. Ajax

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Ajax vs. Marseille, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +110 payout. In addition to settling for three draws over their last four league games, Marseille was also shutout by Toulouse 0-0 in their last outing. The Dutch side hasn't faired much better as they have only scored goal over their last three games across all competition, which leads the expert to believe this will also be a low-scoring game.

"With both teams struggling to convert in the attacking third, I'm backing Under 2.5 goals being scored on Thursday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

