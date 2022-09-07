The UEFA Champions League group stage continues on Wednesday with an intriguing matchup between AFC Ajax and Rangers FC on Paramount+. The home team has a perfect 5-0-0 record on their Eredivisie season so far and enters Wednesday's match on the heels of a 4-0 win over Cambuur. Meanwhile, the Scottish Premier League side started off their season in league play strong but suffered their first loss last weekend, a 4-0 decision against league rival Celtic. These sides haven't faced each other since the group stage in 1996-97, when Ajax won both matches. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Johan Cruyff Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands is set for 12:45 p.m. ET.

Ajax vs. Rangers date: Wednesday, September 7

Ajax vs. Rangers time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 31-17-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of more than $1,200 for $100 bettors, and he is 13-7 on his last 20 soccer picks overall.

For Ajax vs. Rangers, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -140 payout. The expert notes that while both sides are playing well in their respective leagues, there are factors that impact each one being able to completely dominate Wednesday's match. Although Ajax is the clear favorite according to oddsmakers given their recent Champions League success, they also enter this year's tournament with a new manager and without some key players who helped them in the past.



As far as Rangers goes, the question is how much of an impact the recent league loss will have on the team's morale. Rangers was 4-1-0 and outscoring opponents 14-3 before the loss to Celtic, so it is a question of whether this team will rebound with a vengeance or get caught in a slump.

"We find ourselves in a tricky spot, because this team could either sulk in the loss and struggle to produce results, or channel their club pride and bounce back as aggressively as possible against who could be the easiest opponent for Rangers in this group," Eimer told SportsLine. "Rangers are a historic club and will do everything they can to find points against Ajax. They also have to worry about Liverpool and Napoli in this group, so results here will set the pace for Rangers throughout this competition." Stream the match now here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch UEFA Champions League.