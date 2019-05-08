Ajax vs. Tottenham live Champions League updates, score: Spurs in big trouble, need three goals in second half

Ajax is closing in on a trip to the UCL title game

Ajax is 45 minutes away from advancing to the Champions League final. The Dutch side is hoting Tottenham on Wednesday in the semifinal second leg after the first leg ended with Ajax winning 1-0. Spurs are in a world of trouble at the break.

The hosts scored two goals in the opening half, the first after just five minutes, to take complete control of the tie to lead 2-0 at halftime. Tottenham needs three goals in the second half to move on.

It was star defender Matthijs de Ligt who scored the first goal with a signature header from a corner kick for Ajax:

Then Hakim Ziyech nearly burned a hole in the net with this lovely strike after some great build-up by Ajax:

A half to go for Tottenham to keep its European dream alive, while Ajax knows a spot in the final is nearly theirs.

