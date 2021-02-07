Both sides return to the FIFA Club World Cup after eight years away, having last featured back in 2013. The Egyptians lost to both Guangzhou and Monterrey while the Germans disposed of the Chinese and then Raja Casblanca to take the title. Bayern were delayed in travelling to Qatar after their Bundesliga win over Hertha Berlin so that was not ideal, and Al Ahly warmed up for Hansi Flick's men by beating Al Duhail 1-0. Only three teams have more than one title to their name as Bayern target their second.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Feb. 8 | Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

TV: FOX Sports

Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Al Ahly +2000; Draw +650; Bayern -800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Al Ahly: Second in the league but with games in hand including one over leaders Zamalek, the Egyptian giants can afford to give the Club World Cup their best shot without worrying about their domestic form. Unbeaten, home form has been key with more points dropped in draws away from home than anywhere else. The Al Duhail win was secured by Hussein El Shahat's strike in the 30th minute.

Bayern: Seven points clear in Germany after five straight wins and eight wins from nine matches, three clean sheets in those last five suggests that the European champions are on a mean streak. With Ulsan Hyundai or Tigres UANL the two potential final opponents, Bayern will fancy themselves to go all the way to underscore their strength from 2020.

Prediction

Bayern to ultimately run out easy winners. Pick: Al Ahly 0-3 Bayern.