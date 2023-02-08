Real Madrid will enter the Club World Cup looking to get their form back on the right track after losing to Mallorca Sunday in La Liga play. Los Blancos have been struggling in the league trailing Barcelona by eight points for first place so the Club World Cup can offer a bit of a reset. Entering the completion in the semifinals will see them face an Al Ahly side that has yet to concede a goal in the competition so far.

After leaving Auckland City and the Seattle Sounders in their wake, the Egyptian club will have a tougher challenge against Real Madrid, but they've already shown that they belong in the competition. Playing with a sense of belief will make Al Ahly a dangerous side for a Real Madrid team that has struggled to defend at times inviting more pressure than they're used to.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Feb. 8 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Feb. 8 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah -- Rabat, Morocco

: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah -- Rabat, Morocco TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS2 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Al Ahly +850; Draw + 350; Real Madrid -280 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Al Ahly: Playing different types of games in their first two matches, Al Ahly excelled in both making it clear why they're unbeaten through 15 Egyptian Premier League matches. With a full squad available to them, the team will cause Real Madrid troubles but they'll have to be careful as one defensive breakdown will undo the match.

Real Madrid: Injuries are piling up for Real Madrid as Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema, Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez, and Ferland Mendy all won't make the trip for the game. Courtois, Benzema, and Militao have a chance to be available for the final if Real Madrid make it that far. Real Madrid's scoring has taken a hit without Benzema this season so his absence could give Al Ahly a boost in the match while Los Blancos look for steadiness.

Prediction

Los Blancos will get the job done as even not being at their best, they'll be able to see off Al Ahly to with a strong finish. Pick: Al Ahly 1, Real Madrid 2