Al-Ain and Juventus will kick off their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign on Wednesday at the Audi Field in Washington. While Juventus qualified for the tournament via FIFA ranking as the eighth-best eligible UEFA team, Al-Ain is one of the top clubs of the UAE, having won the Pro League 14 times on top of the AFC Champions League in 2024, which qualified them for the FIFA Club World Cup. Juventus are one of the most successful teams in the world and have already won the Intercontinental Cup twice, in 1985 and 1996. Al-Ain have appeared once in the FIFA Club World Cup, back in 2018, where they finished as runners-up after losing 4-1 in the final against Real Madrid. Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Al-Ain vs. Juventus, odds

Date : Wednesday, June 18 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 18 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Audi Field -- Washington

: Audi Field -- Washington Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Al-Ain +850; Draw +420; Juventus -340

Possible lineups

Al-Ain XI: Rui Patricio; Jasic, Cardoso, Kouadio, Zabala; Park Yong-woo, Nader; Segovia, Kaku, Rahimi; Laba.

Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Rugani, Kelly; Weah, McKennie, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yidiz; Kolo Muani.

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Player to watch

Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus -- It will be a key tournament for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, as he might leave the Italian giants in the summer, with his contract running out next year. This season he made 41 appearances and scored 15 goals for Juventus (29 league games with 10 goals). He has 142 appearances and 56 goals overall for the club since he joined from Fiorentina in January 2022 for around $90 million.

Storyline to watch

The Americans expected to start -- Both USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah are expected to play against Al-Ain on Wednesday. Both players are regular starters for the Italian giants, as McKennie totaled five goals and four assists in 44 games in all competitions, and Weah had six goals and four assists in 42 matches.

Prediction

Juventus are expected to start off with a win the tournament, but it won't be an easy one against the 2024 AFC Champions League winners. Pick: Juventus 2, Al-Ain 1.

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.