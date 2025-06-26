Al-Hilal and Pachuca will meet for their last match of the group stage of the Club World Cup as Simone Inzaghi's side are sitting third in Group H with two points and two draws after the first two games against Real Madrid (2-2) and RB Salzburg (0-0). The Saudi team can advance with a win if the Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg match produces a winner or a 0-0 draw, while Pachuca are already eliminated from the tournament with zero points after the two opening matches. Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca, odds

Date : Thursday, June 26 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 26 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Geodis Park -- Nashville, Tennessee



: Geodis Park -- Nashville, Tennessee Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Al-Hilal -170; Draw +320; Pachuca +400

Possible lineups

Al-Hilal XI: Bono; Cancelo, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Lodi; Neves, N. Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Milinkovic-Savic, S. Al-Dawsari; Leonardo.

Pachuca XI: Moreno; Sanchez, Bauermann, Pereira, Gonzalez; Montiel, Palavecino; Dominguez, J. Kennedy, Kenedy; Rondon.

Player to watch

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Hilal -- The Serbian midfielder already worked with the Italian coach when they were both at Lazio and he should drive his teammates to learn the tactical ideas of the new coach in the shortest time possible. This is why he's becoming a central player for Inzaghi also at Al-Hilal, and his performances will definitely reflect the ideas of the former Inter manager.

Storyline to watch

Al-Hilal making improvements under Inzaghi -- It's still early to see the changes brought by Inzaghi in the team, but Al Hilal have averaged 53% possession and matched their opponents with 42 shots over two games. However, they have fewer shots on target -- six compared to 13. Salem Al Dawsari leads the team with five chances created, seven shots, and 10 crosses, just behind Ruben Neves (14), who tops the team with 150 completed passes, 57 more than anyone else.

Prediction

Al-Hilal are expected to win against Pachuca, but their qualification will mainly depend on the other game of the group stage between Real Madrid and RB Salzburg. Pick: Al-Hilal 2, Pachuca 0.

