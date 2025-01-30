Al-Nassr are ready to offer a package worth $112 million for Kaoru Mitoma after seeing an opening bid rejected by Brighton. The initial offer, worth $67 million, was rejected by the Seagulls but Mitoma is the first choice at the Saudi Pro League side as they look to strengthen their options on the wing.

However, with their transfer deadline looming on Friday, Al-Nassr are eager to get their man with sources close to the club indicating the lucrative bid is expected to be submitted in the coming hours. A senior delegation from the club has traveled to the United Kingdom to secure the deal while also tying up an $80 million deal for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Brighton are said to be reluctant to lose one of their most important players. Whether such a high fee would change that stance remains unclear. Mitoma, whose current Brighton contract expires in 2027, joined from Kawasaki Frontale of Japan in 2021. He would subsequently establish himself in the Seagulls' side after a loan spell in Belgium. Across 92 appearances in all competitions, he has delivered 18 goals and 16 assists, earning a reputation as one of the Premier League's best left wingers.

Any move for Mitoma could see Sadio Mane depart Al-Nassr, who attempted to move on from the Senegal international in the summer to no avail.