Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are looking to build on their winning start to the 2023-24 AFC Champions League when they face Istiklol Dushanbe of Tajikistan. The Saudi side won 2-0 against Persepolis to make an ideal start in Group E while the Portuguese superstar was on target as well as Anderson Talisca in the recent domestic win over Al Ta'ee. Istiklol are strong domestically and will face Ravshan Kulob in the playoffs after finishing first in the regular round. However, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are first up for the Tajik visitors having left it until the second half in Tehran last time out.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, October 2 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Monday, October 2 | 2 p.m. ET Location: Al-Awwal Park -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Al-Awwal Park -- Riyadh, Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Al-Nassr -1667; Draw: +1247; Istiklol +2641

Team news

Al-Nassr: David Ospina remains out for the hosts so Nawaf Alaqidi will start while Seko Fofana returns from injury to boost Luis Castro's options. Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Aymeric Laporte, Talisca and Otavio should all start.

Potential Al-Nassr XI: Alaqidi; Al Ghanam, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.

Istiklol: Manuchekhr Dzhalilov is injured and missed the AFC Champions League opener too while Senin Sebai and Amadoni Kamolov should continue up top. Goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov and his defense will face a heavy workload if he wants to stand any chance of a clean sheet.

Potential Istiklol XI: Yatimov; R. Dzhalilov, Novoselec, Gogoua, Kartashyan, Davlatmir; Beganovic, Panjshanbe, A. Dzhalilov; Sebai, Kamolov.

Prediction

This should be easy enough for Al-Nassr although similar was said of Al Hilal ahead of their opening game which was tougher than expected. Although it took until the second half, Ronaldo and his teammates started well in Tehran and will want to continue here. Pick: Al-Nassr 3, Istiklol 0.