Barcelona will meet Albacete in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal after the second-division Spanish side eliminated Real Madrid in the latest round of the Spanish cup, surprising Alvaro Arbeloa's team in the first game after the sacking of Xabi Alonso. This time should be much different as Barcelona are fully aware of the potential danger as German coach Hansi Flick explained during the pre-match press conference on Monday ahead of the quarterfinal.

"What I like about the cup is exactly this. Very often you get surprising results. We always analyze the opponent. We have to adapt to their style, their stadium, and step onto the pitch with the right attitude and mentality. We have to be 100% concentrated."

Barcelona are coming from a positive week with two wins against Elche and FC Copenaghen earlier in the last matchday of the league phase's Champions League, where Barcelona ended up in the top eight for the second year in a row. "On Saturday we played very well against Elche and I'm very happy, but we still have to improve the small details. It's not about being perfect, it's about getting better. And we've improved a lot since the [Champions League loss] against Chelsea."

Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday's quarter final:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 3 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Feb. 3 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Carlos Belmonte -- Albacete, Spain

: Estadio Carlos Belmonte -- Albacete, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Albacete +1200; Draw +1300; Barcelona -1250

Predicted lineups

Albacete: Raul Lizoain; Javi Moreno, Javi Villar, Carlos Neva, Lorenzo Aguado, Dani Bernabeu; Capi, Alejandro Melendez, Antonio Pacheco; Jefte Betancor, Jose Carlos Lazo.

Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Marc Casado, Marc Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.

Prediction

This time I don't expect a big surprise as it happened during the last round against Real Madrid and Barcelona should win comfortably. Pick: Barcelona 3, Albacete 0.