Albania host England at Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on Sunday for the pair's second 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier with the two sides level on three points in UEFA zone Group I. Gareth Southgate's men eased past San Marino 5-0 while Edoardo Reja's side scraped a 1-0 win away against Andorra through Ermin Lenjani's solitary strike. The Albanians are often tough opposition but France, Turkey and Lithuania have all managed to emerge with competitive wins over the past two years.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Mar. 28 | Time: 01:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 28 | Time: 01:00 p.m. ET Location: Air Albania Stadium -- Tirana, Albania

Air Albania Stadium -- Tirana, Albania TV and Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Albania +1200; Draw +400; England -400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Albania:

Lenjani's goal was a boost in Andorra that means Reja's men come into this one with three points on the board already which is made even better by the fact that Poland opened with a 3-3 draw against Hungary. With San Marino away to come before the end of this international break, the Albanians could realistically lose to England and still have six points from their three opening matches. Consequently, anything they can take from their clash with the Three Lions will be considered a bonus and there will be little pressure on them.

England:

Southgate and his players are into a tricky part of their qualifying campaign with Poland at home to come before the end of this international break. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka are out of both the Albanian and Polish fixtures and will return to their clubs with respective foot and hamstring issues. Sticking five past San Marino will have the confidence flowing but the reality is that England will need to be much better than they were at Wembley to beat a better Albania side and Poland will not want to lose further ground after their draw with Hungary.

Prediction

A bit of a battle until the English finally pull away and win. Pick: Albania 1-3 England.