The dual national saga around Alejandro Zendejas has now come to a close with the Club America winger officially choosing to represent the United States men's national team over Mexico. There was a FIFA investigation around Zendejas' eligibility to represent the United States due to representing Mexico during exhibition games, despite being a U.S. youth product. But with that resolved, Zendejas was called into camp for January camp under interim coach Anthony Hudson where he received his first senior cap in a friendly against Serbia. Now with upcoming Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador, if Zendejas appears he would officially be cap tied to the USMNT.

"I am very grateful for all the opportunities the United States and Mexico have provided to me and my family. Making a decision on your international career is very difficult, and I believe in following your heart. Mine tells me that my future lies representing the USA," Zendejas said in a statement on Instagram. "I'm excited for this next chapter and earning my place with the USMNT. Thank you to everyone for the incredible support"

It will be a challenge for Zendejas to break into a talented group of wingers. He's enjoying a strong season with Club America and the 25 year old could work his way into the attacking rotation if he continues to perform at this level. In 25 appearances this season, Zendejas has seven goals and thee assists in all competitions, while also displaying a directness on the ball that has been lacking in the US pool outside of Gio Reyna. Now recovered from a muscular injury, the upcoming break could also be a good time for him to regain fitness before returning to Club America.