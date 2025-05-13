Former U.S. women's national team legend and San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan is adding to her investment portfolio. The two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist is the newest minority investor with her former club, San Diego Wave FC. The franchise announced its newest stakeholder on Tuesday.

Morgan retired with the club last season, in a dual announcement where she unveiled her pregnancy and stated she would step away from playing the game entirely. She now returns to the league as a financial backer, and to a club where she achieved history in just a few short years.

"San Diego is where I've built my home, where I am raising my children, and found a purpose beyond my playing career," said Alex Morgan. "I believed in Wave FC before a single match was played, and I still believe this Club has the power to change the future of women's sports. I'm proud to invest in that future and not just as a player, but now as an investor."

The former club captain was a key figure in the team's early success. She joined the club ahead of its inaugural season, marking the third time she helped launch a new club in NWSL as a franchise player. Morgan retired from the club as its all-time leading scorer with 28 goals and 11 assists, and won the Golden Boot with San Diego during their inaugural season. She led the club to a playoff semifinal appearance in 2022 and won the 2023 NWSL Shield.

With 337 appearances for the USWNT and over 200 goals scored, she ranks among the top 10 in goals, assists, and multi-goal games. Her individual accolades include two U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year honors (2012, 2018), five FIFA FIFPRO World 11 selections, and four CONCACAF Player of the Year awards.

Her achievements reach beyond the field, as Morgan has been a trailblazer for women's sports. Since retiring, she has focused on advocacy and entrepreneurship. She co-founded "TOGETHXR," a media company supporting women's sports, launched the Alex Morgan Foundation to promote equity, and invested in women's sports ventures like Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 basketball league, and Trybe Ventures.

As Wave FC prepares for its next chapter, Morgan's investment ensures her influence will endure, shaping the future of women's soccer in San Diego and beyond. The club is currently in fourth place on the league table with 14 points, just four points shy of first-place Kansas City, and will face NJ/NY Gotham FC on Friday.