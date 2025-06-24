San Diego Wave FC will honor former club striker and U.S. women's national team forward Alex Morgan with a jersey retirement ceremony, the team announced. The club will honor her iconic No. 13 jersey and make her the first player in club history to have their kit number celebrated. Morgan officially retired from professional play in September 2024, and the news of her jersey commemoration comes just one month after she became a club investor. Wave FC will hold the kit retirement ceremony on September 7 when they face the Houston Dash.

"Alex's legacy goes far beyond goals and accolades. She helped lay the foundation for this club and elevated the standard for what women's soccer is today," said Lauren Leichtman, Governor of San Diego Wave FC. "She made this city her home, inspired our fans and community, and helped define who we are. Her impact will be felt for generations, and it's only fitting that her number becomes a permanent part of Wave FC history."

Morgan has long-standing ties to the state of California and attended UC Berkeley before playing in WPS and NWSL. She was a foundational part of three inaugural clubs throughout NWSL history, with the Portland Thorns, Orlando Pride, and finally San Diego Wave FC.

She retired from the Wave as its all-time leading goal scorer with 23 goals over 50 appearances. She also recorded nine assists during her Wave FC career and won the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot with 16 goals. She was a key figure in the team's semifinal appearance during the inaugural season and its 2023 NWSL Shield win.

Morgan has stayed busy post-retirement with extensive work across women's sports. She is a founder of women's sports media company TOGETHXR, and recently invested in Unrivaled, a women's pro basketball league. She became a minority investor with Wave FC in May.