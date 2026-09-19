In Mexican soccer, few things are bigger than El Super Clasico between Club America and Chivas Guadalajara. Taking place since 1943, this has been a balanced rivalry with Club America winning 99 of the 263 meetings, Chivas winning 82, and the remaining 82 ending in draws. With Chivas getting back to their best in recent years, it has seen the recent fixture between the duo has shifted back and forth, with Chivas winning three times in 2025 while Club America only won once.

How to watch Club America vs. Chivas Guadalajara, odds

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: 11:15 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Banorte -- Mexico City, Mexico

Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Odds: Club America +160; Draw +240; Chivas Guadalajara +160

Form, of course, goes out the window in rivalry matches such as this one, but as we're in the thick of the Apertura portion of the season, both teams are pushing to win the league. Guadalajara are in second even after seeing star striker Armando Gonzalez move to Olympiacos following the World Cup. Angel Sepulveda has stepped in, and they haven't missed a beat there. For Club America, they're right behind their rivals, sitting in third, and it could be an important match for a key member of the squad.

American attacking midfielder Alex Zendejas hasn't started a match for the squad since the World Cup, after being one of their most important attackers in the Clausura portion of the season. Playing 45 minutes off the bench in a wild loss to Cruz Azul last week, Zendejas could be in line to start this rivalry match, offering a boost to the attack. There has been much rotation for new manager Guillermo Almada since taking over at the beginning of July, and having Zendejas available will help give his squad more options in a match like this one. Both teams have almost identical records in league play, so it's hard to give anyone a leg up in the match, which is what gives us a great chance to watch as viewers.

Both teams have their attacking firepower that will be on display in the match, including young players such as Santiago Sandoval, leading the way with four goals in this portion of the season. Chivas have long been built on their academy, and this edition of the squad is no different, which will also help with managing the pressure that comes with a rivalry match like this one.