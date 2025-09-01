The transfer window slams shut across most European leagues on Monday at 2 p.m. ET and clubs are kicking off the day with a bang with a flurry of deals being agreed to before the East Coast of America's alarms have even gone off. Here's what you might have already missed if you're having a bit of a sleep in on Labor Day.

Alexander Isak officially joins Liverpool from Newcastle United

The Reds have gotten their man as Newcastle signing Nick Woltemade began to pave the way for the Swedish attacker to join the Reds in a blockbuster $176 million deal. He'll bolster their already strong attack with a forward coming in who has scored at least 20 goals in the last two Premier League seasons. While Hugo Ekitike has had a strong start to his Liverpool career, he's still the only true nine on the roster, and with Champions League play on the horizon, depth was needed. Now, Arne Slot not only gets depth to his squad, but he also secures a young forward who can improve Liverpool's attack for years to come, as Mohamed Salah ages. This is something that could push Liverpool over the top to win a Champions League title if they can figure out their defense.

Keeper shuffle at Manchester City

Two deals look set to happen for City. First Ederson's move to Fenerbahce for $16 million was agreed, and that paved the way for Pep Guardiola to get a new number one between the sticks in Gianluigi Donnarumma for $30 million. James Trafford had been starting matches for Manchester City as they left Ederson out of the squad, and even Ederson's ability with the ball at his feet wasn't enough to keep him in Pep Guardiola's plans. After winning Ligue 1 and the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, Donnarumma will depart the club to join Manchester City as their new keeper. There are questions about his playing style and how he'll fit in a system where attacks can be started by the keeper, but on his day, Donnarumma is one of the best shot stoppers in the world.

Yoane Wissa set to join Newcastle United from Brentford

Eddie Howe gets a pair of attackers in order to replace Isak, as Brentford have now lost both of their top scorers from last season. Bryan Mbeumo joined Manchester United earlier in the window, while Wissa's 19 goals and four assists are reportedly heading to the Magpies in a $74 million deal. With manager Thomas Frank's departure for Tottenham, Brentford will be up against it to avoid relegation, but this is a strong addition for Newcastle. Woltemade will need time to fit into the attack, and he's also not someone who can lead the line alone, so adding a proven goal scorer alongside him will go a long way. This team still may not have enough for Champions League play, but they'll still push for a European spot in the league.

Lois Openda set to join Juventus from RB Leipzig

After already netting one top striker in the arrival of Jonathan David during the summer, Juventus have brought in a partner in Lois Openda in a $58 million deal. Last season was a step back from his electric 2023-24 season that saw Openda score 24 goals, but he's someone who can lead the line alone or link up play with his teammates in order to provide Igor Tudor with options in his attack. Off to a strong start to the season, Juventus will need to keep pace with Napoli, and this is a move that helps even if it now leaves Randal Kolo Muani, who was on loan at Juventus last season, in limbo.

Wingers on the move

It has been a saga between Manchester United and Real Betis over Antony's departure following a strong loan last season, where he scored five goals and assisted two more, but it has come to an end. Betis has reportedly agreed to a deal for $29 million to add the Brazilian on a permanent basis. Another former United winger is also likely on the move with, Jadon Sancho set to join Aston Villa on loan after his loan with Chelsea wasn't renewed. Linked to a few clubs, Sancho will bring a much-needed attacking presence to a Villa side that has struggled to start the season. Balancing Europa League play with league play, Unai Emery will need the ability to rotate and since Villa didn't keep on loan players Marcus Rashford or Marco Asensio, additions were needed to give the squad more depth.