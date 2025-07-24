As Newcastle United prepare for a preseason tour in Asia, where they'll face the K-League All-Stars and Tottenham, they may also need to begin to prepare for life without their star striker, Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker, already missing their preseason tour which the club says is due to injury, wants to leave the club, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool were a club previously interested in Isak's talent but were told that he wasn't for sale. Could that now change?

With this apparent standoff and him not currently signing a new deal with the club, that interest could return despite Liverpool just signing forward Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. In the Premier League arms race for the top, nothing could help keep Liverpool there for years quite like adding a striker to their ranks who has scored 20 or more Premier League goals in two consecutive seasons.

Isak helped Newcastle United return to Champions League play and win the EFL Cup while scoring 27 goals and assisting six more in all competitions last season, and that would be a massive addition anywhere that he would potentially land if he does leave the club. With Liverpool and Arsenal both adding top targets to improve their attacks, it is harder to spring for a forward with Isak's price tag, but that certainly doesn't mean it couldn't happen as the Reds' acquisition of Ekitike doesn't mean Isak is no longer a target, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern Munich were interested in Liverpool forward Luiz Diaz, and while those bids were rebuffed, if the Bavarians come back in, it could help the Reds both find space in their crowded attack while also adding funds to afford to push Newcastle's resolve. The Magpies could also try sweeter contract incentives because losing someone like Isak at this stage of preparing for the season will be a tough hole to fill.