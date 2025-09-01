Happy transfer deadline day! It is already a very busy day in Europe as teams and players attempt to get their deals done before 2 p.m. ET, some more surprising than others. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest as clubs and teams try to get across the finish line to close out a thrilling summer.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, Sept. 1

🕖 Scoreline: Transfer Deadline Day special, 1 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Angel City vs. Bay FC, 9 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, Sept. 2

🌎 CWCC: Orlando Pride vs. Alajuelense, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

🌎 CWCC: Alianza vs. Gotham FC, 9 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

💰 Big money moves for Alexander Isak, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Getty Images

After a summer of training on his own, engaging in the statement wars and reportedly placing his home on the rental market, Alexander Isak is finally getting his move to Liverpool. The Reds will pay around $170 million to Newcastle United for his services but could rise up to $176 million, easily setting a new Premier League transfer record, previously set by Chelsea when they signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for $144 million in January 2023.

Liverpool could also sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for just under $50 million, shoring up the defense after some wobbly performances in the back to start the season, though that deal faces hurdles to get over the line before the day ends. The roughly $500 million they have spent this summer, though, has really been about rebuilding the reigning Premier League champions into an incredibly attack-minded team, balance be damned. How exactly Isak fits into a Liverpool squad that includes veteran Mohamed Salah and newcomers Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike is a big question, though manager Arne Slot figuring that out over the course of the season will make for an exciting watch, especially if the early returns of the campaign are anything to go by.

Elsewhere in England, another high-profile name seems poised to join a title contender. UEFA Champions League-winning goalkeeper Gianliugi Donnarumma is likely to join Manchester City before the deadline, a move that will enable Ederson's move to Fenerbahce. Donnarumma should become City's starter this season after James Trafford started the opening matches of the season, but two losses and four goals against in three games has perhaps signaled the need for a different shotstopper. As James Benge writes, manager Pep Guardiola has changed up his entire goalkeeping strategy in the process.

Benge: "Given the possession dominant team he plays in, he touches the ball far more infrequently than most goalkeepers would, averaging over 20 percent fewer touches per 90 minutes than the man he replaces. No matter how much Guardiola works on Donnarumma's technique, he won't be getting a goalkeeper who can ping a 60-yard ball onto a striker's run like Ederson could. … Swinging towards a shot-stopper reflects wider changes in what Guardiola seems to want from City. This has been a more transitional team, one less intent on pursuing control for control's sake. If that is the long term version and City games are going to become more open, they are going to need a high-grade shot stopper for all the chances they give up."

All Episodes Now Streaming

Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Getty Images

🕖 It's going down to the wire across Europe

While Alexander Isak and Gianluigi Donnarumma's long-gestating moves headline the deadline day storylines, the final hours of the transfer window have already churned out some surprising storylines as clubs and teams rush to complete their deals.

The on-again, off-again saga surrounding Nicolas Jackson's move from Chelsea to Bayern Munich is reportedly back on, the parties agreeing to a season-long loan with an option to buy. It marks another high-profile attacker on Bayern's books this season, after landing Luis Diaz from Liverpool, and takes one name off the list of the Blues' seemingly endless pile of forwards. Chelsea still seem to be taking Liam Delap's hamstring injury, which will keep him out for up to eight weeks, a little too seriously so as always with an overly eager deal-making club, watch that space.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, came up with a little surprise of their own on deadline day and are reportedly trying to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan, seemingly building their own stockpile of attacking talent for Thomas Frank's first season in charge. AC Milan, meanwhile, have scooped up Adrien Rabiot from Marseille after he and Jonathan Rowe were placed on the club's transfer list because of their "unacceptable behavior," and may have a meeting with Rowe soon – the England youth international just joined Bologna.

Much as it has been the theme of the summer, attacking talent will likely take center stage on deadline day and as if the long list of names listed above were not enough, Chuck Booth singles out the wingers – including some on Manchester United's books – that are working on a way out in moves that have yet to get across the finish line.

Booth: "It has been a saga between Manchester United and Real Betis over Antony's departure following a strong loan last season, where he scored five goals and assisted two more, but it has come to an end. Betis has reportedly agreed to a deal for $29 million to add the Brazilian on a permanent basis. Another former United winger is also likely on the move with, Jadon Sancho set to join Aston Villa on loan after his loan with Chelsea wasn't renewed. Linked to a few clubs, Sancho will bring a much-needed attacking presence to a Villa side that has struggled to start the season. Balancing Europa League play with league play, Unai Emery will need the ability to rotate and since Villa didn't keep on loan players Marcus Rashford or Marco Asensio, additions were needed to give the squad more depth."

You can follow along with all the action with our transfer deadline day live blog, which will have all the important updates on a hectic day.

🔗 Top Stories

⚫⚪ Woltemade to Newcastle: Alexander Isak's transfer to Liverpool was paved by Newcastle United's move for Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, who is "killing myself" with his departure from his boyhood club.

❌ Ten Hag out: After just two games in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, Erik ten Hag is officially out of a job once again.

🏆 Leagues Cup drama: Chaos ensued after the Seattle Sounders beat Inter Miami 3-0 in the Leagues Cup final, with Miami's Luis Suarez spitting on a Sounders staff member during a post-match fight.

🇺🇸🇩🇪 USMNT in Germany: With the 2026 World Cup just months away, an important season lies ahead for several members of the U.S. men's national team. Malik Tillman is already on the scoresheet after making his Bayer Leverkusen debut over the weekend, while Gio Reyna and James Sands hope to play themselves into World cup roster spots with standout play for their clubs.

🇪🇺 UCL schedule: The schedule for the UEFA Champions League's league phase is set, with Chelsea's clash against Bayern Munich (the Nicolas Jackson derby, if you will) taking center stage on Matchday 1.

🇮🇹 Serie A overreactons: Another entertaining weekend came and went with Italy, with Christian Pulisic perhaps best suited for a role on AC Milan's bench and Inter figuring themselves out after the summer rebuild that never came.

🔴 Liverpool win again: Liverpool are the last perfect team in the Premier League after a 1-0 win over Arsenal in a game that turned out to be a defensive battle.

🔵 Chelsea beat Fulham: Chelsea struggled in a win over Fulham on Saturday and injuries may throw a wrench in their season.

🤨 Strangest deadline day moments: From fax machine snafus to pressing the wrong button, here's a look at some of the most bizarre things to take place on transfer deadline day.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

NWSL: Angel City vs. Bay FC, Monday, 9 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Riley Tiernan to score (+190) – With nine games to go in the regular season and both teams still in the hunt for a playoff spot, both Angel City and Bay FC are both in the need for points. Neither can slide into the playoffs places on Monday Bay are seven points behind eighth place and Angel City are four points adrift – but a win in Los Angeles could go a long way in this final stretch of the season. Given the stakes, expect Riley Tiernan to have a say – the rookie is Angel City's leading goalscorer with seven goals, scoring a sizable chunk of her team's 22 goals so far this season. If she adds to her tally, she could put her team within touching distance of the playoffs with just eight games to go.

For more picks, predictions, expert tips and the latest betting news, don't miss out on CBSSports.com's betting home page.

📺What We're Watching

Paramount+

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.