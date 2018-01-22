Alexis Sanchez joins Manchester United in swap transfer with Arsenal for Mkhitaryan

The Alexis Sanchez transfer saga is finally over. On Monday, the Chilean star officially joined Manchester United in a swap deal for Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan. After being linked with a move away from the Emirates for quite some time, it appeared as if he would be going to Manchester City, but United swept in late to secure his services. Here's how the Red Devils announced the deal for the 29-year-old forward:

"I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world. I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans," Sanchez said about the transfer, via the United's official press release. "The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down. I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United's first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here."

Arsenal's hands were tied in this one with the player's contract set to expire this summer. So instead of letting him go for nothing, the club made a move to get compensation for him. "Henrikh is a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he's very committed as well," Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger said in the the team's official press release. "I must say he's a player who has all the attributes."

For United, they get one of the Premier League's very best players to pair in attack with Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. For Arsenal, it's a tough blow but it was the time to move on.

Sanchez joined Arsenal in 2014 from Barcelona. After scoring 47 goals in 141 matches for Barca, he went on to star for the Gunners, scoring 25 goals in his first season, 17 in his second and 30 last season.