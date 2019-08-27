Alexis Sanchez reportedly set to leave Manchester United for Inter Milan: Here's what to know

Alexis Sanchez won't have to live his Manchester United nightmare this season. According to Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports, Sanchez is on the verge of joining Inter Milan on a season-long loan from United. Romano says that it is a done deal and it's a loan with no buy option until June 2020. Inter will pay less than half of his wages, and he's expected to arrive in Milan to sign his contract on Wednesday. You can watch select Serie A matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

He follows former United teammate Romelu Lukaku to Northern Italy after the Belgian striker joined this summer. Lukaku scored in Inter's Serie A opener on Monday over Lecce in what finished as a 4-0 victory.

For all the parties involved, the move makes sense. He's been a disaster at United ever since forcing the move from Arsenal just last year. He has just five goals for United in 45 games in a season and a half.

To put it in perspective, he had 30 goals in his final full season at Arsenal. United needed to get rid of him this season, though it's surprising they didn't include a buy option. Meanwhile, Inter gets a player eager to prove his worth in a league that he knows. He played for Udinese for three seasons before joining Barcelona in 2011, and it's a low-risk move for Antonio Conte's side.