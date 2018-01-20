Alexis Sanchez transfer latest: Held out by Arsenal amid Manchester United rumors

When Arsenal takes on Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League, star Alexis Sanchez won't be in the squad. The Chilean international, linked with a move away from the Emirates and on the verge of signing for Manchester United, wasn't announced in the starting eleven or on the bench, making it seem as if his move to United is even more immenent.

This is a clear-cut sign that he is likely to move and will no longer be in Arsene Wenger's plans, considering he is healthy and not even on the bench. Wenger stated the other day that the move isn't final until it's "over the line," so a move can always break down but it looks like it is headed towards completion.

CBS Sports soccer analyst Thomas Rongen, former scout with the U.S. men's national team, broke down the move and what it means for United, which you can see in the video above.

"He can play four positions," Rongen said. "Now, what does that mean for [Anthony] Martial, [Jesse] Lingard and other players? He could play as a number 10 underneath [Romelu] Lukaku, which is the leading goal scorer for Man. United right now.

"Man. United have benefited at a cheap price. $50 million for Alexis Sanchez is incredible ... Man. United become better and in the next two years will win the [Champions League] in my opinion."