Alexis Sanchez transfer latest: Wenger confirms Man. United move nearly done

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League 4-1, but star Alexis Sanchez wasn't in the squad. The Chilean international, linked with a move away from the Emirates and on the verge of signing for Manchester United for over $50 million wasn't announced in the starting eleven or on the bench, making it seem as if his move to United is even more imminent.

Arsenal maanger Arsene Wenger, after the match, confirmed that Sanchez has travelled north to Manchester to complete his move.

"I didn't take him because, this question of him moving to Manchester United, you cannot drive up north and as well play football," Wenger said.

When asked if he had indeed travelled north, Wenger said "Let me think, yes."

"I expect it to happen, maybe, but I cannot announce it because in the net 48 hours it will be decided one way other the other," Wenger added.

CBS Sports soccer analyst Thomas Rongen, former scout with the U.S. men's national team, broke down the move and what it means for United, which you can see in the video above.

"He can play four positions," Rongen said. "Now, what does that mean for [Anthony] Martial, [Jesse] Lingard and other players? He could play as a number 10 underneath [Romelu] Lukaku, which is the leading goal scorer for Man. United right now.

"Man. United have benefited at a cheap price. $50 million for Alexis Sanchez is incredible ... Man. United become better and in the next two years will win the [Champions League] in my opinion."