Alexis Sanchez transfer updates: What to make of Manchester United, City, Chelsea rumors

One of the world's top players, Alexis Sanchez, could be on his way out of Arsenal. The Chilean international has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all within the last week, with Pep Guardiola's side initially appearing as the favorites to land him for quite some time until recent days. Here's what you need to know:

Why could he leave Arsenal?

Sanchez's contract is up this summer, meaning he could be free to sign with another club and Arsenal would receive nothing for him. The fact that Arsene Wenger hasn't been able to get him to sign a contract extension almost forces his hand to sell him now in order to salvage at least something in return.

Who is interested, and what's the latest?

For now, the only teams linked are Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea. Though there is still time for other clubs across Europe (like Liverpool) to get involved.

According to the Manchester Evening News, City backed out of bidding process for Sanchez recently because the club viewed the deal as too expensive after agreeing in principle to a $75 million transfer. From there, Manchester United jumped in the lead, however, Arsenal wants a player in return. Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are at the moment possible candidates.

Re Alexis Sanchez proposed Man United move - Arsenal's new head of scouting Sven Mislintat is keen for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to be part of the deal. He took took him to Dortmund. Arsene Wenger wants Anthony Martial. — David Woods (@DavidWoodsStar) January 14, 2018

Mkhitaryan's agent, Mino Raiola, said the deal won't happen unless his client agrees to join Arsenal and that the player hasn't decided yet, according to ESPN.

Who is the favorite?

It went from City being the favorite to Manchester United becoming the late favorite. If it is indeed true that City has backed out, it's hard to envision him going anywhere but Old Trafford.

There's still plenty of time for clubs to get a deal done or for talks to fall apart. But Alexis did not travel with Arsenal to its game against Bournemouth last weekend, so it feels like it's much more likely he leaves than stays.

When does a deal have to be completed by?

By Wednesday, Jan. 31 when the winter transfer window closes.