Algeria vs. Austria live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

The most obvious, mathematically-challenging feature of the World Cup's new 48 team format has been its defining feature throughout the group stage and will be in full focus on Saturday – and perhaps for all the wrong reasons.

The expanded format means a total of 32 teams advance to the next round, the makeup being 12 group winners, 12 group runners-up and eight lucky third-place teams who just have to be better than the other third-place teams. Saturday's Group J finale between Algeria and Austria is perfectly positioned as a battle for second place, Argentina already with a lock on first and Jordan the unfortunate punching bag of the group. It is not the first game like it – Australia and Paraguay had a similar matchup in Group D on Thursday – but more so than that game, Saturday's clash in Kansas City showcases one of the flaws of the new format.

Simultaneous kickoffs for the group stage finales have been a feature of the World Cup for several years, which is why Argentina and Jordan will play at the exact same time as their Group J counterparts. The concurrent games would reduce the risk of teams phoning it in based on the other game's result, ensuring a competitive finish in a 32 team format. When Austria and Algeria hit the pitch on Saturday, though, they will already know exactly what they need to advance, the table ranking the third place teams awaiting that result and that result only. Long story short – expect a bland group stage finale in Kansas City.

Four points seems to be the magic number at this World Cup for third-place teams, to the point that Australia and Paraguay played to a 0-0 draw at Levi's Stadium in northern California. Austria and Algeria, though, will benefit from being the last of the pack to close out group play, the wide variety of variables that other teams had to consider no longer their issue. It is very likely, then, that the pair know a draw will be enough for both of them – Austria would be through as Group J runners-up, while Algeria would slot into the top eight third place teams easily and potentially sending South Korea packing after three days of being in purgatory following their 1-0 loss to South Africa.

It may not be the bleakest of scenarios, compromise-themed games part and parcel of how these things go to some degree, but there is a reason it brings to mind one of the World Cup's famous controversies – the Disgrace of Gijon. At the 1982 World Cup, West Germany beat Austria 1-0 in a game that would ensure both would go through over Algeria thanks to goal differential. West Germany's overly defensive approach, especially down the stretch, prompted Algeria to lodge a complaint with FIFA that West Germany and Austria made a non-aggression pact of sorts, though that has never been proven.

Saturday's game is unlikely to inspire such furor though it may be the butt of many, many jokes if both Austria and Algeria decide to play at a glacial pace.

How to watch Algeria vs. Austria

Date: Saturday, June 27 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Mo.

TV: FS1 (Eng), Universo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Algeria +260; Draw +100; Austria +260

Algeria vs. Austria predicted starting lineups

Algeria: Luca Zidane, Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Riyad Mahrez, Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb, Ibrahim Maza, Amine Gouiri, Nadhir Benbouali

Austria: Alexander Schlager, Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, David Alaba, Konrad Laimer, Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager, Romano Schmid, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic

Keep up with the World Cup standings here

Algeria vs. Austria pick, prediction

It is very, very difficult to muster up optimism about a game in which both teams know they can take it easy with a trip to the knockout rounds right around the corner. Even if the players will not explicitly attempt to play an overtly uninteresting game, the idea that it is an option available to them might be hard for them to shake off. Pick: Algeria 0, Austria 0

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.



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