The Africa Cup of Nations kicked off on Jan. 13, with Sadio Mane and Senegal set to begin their bid to repeat as champions. With Nigeria's attacking strength, Morocco's defense, Mohamed Salah being in top form for Egypt, and the Ivory Coast along with Cameroon always being a threat, it will be no easy task as national teams battle to reach the summit of Africa.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's what to know:

Dates and how to watch

Dates: Jan. 13-Feb. 11

Jan. 13-Feb. 11 Location: Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Schedule

All times Eastern

Group stage

Saturday, Jan 13

Ivory Coast 2, Guinea-Bissau 0

Sunday, Jan. 14

Nigeria 1, Equatorial Guinea 1

Egypt 2, Mozambique 2

Ghana 1, Cape Verde 2

Monday, Jan. 15

Senegal 3, Gambia 0

Cameroon 1, Guinea 1

Algeria 1, Angola 1

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Burkina Faso 1, Mauritania 0

Tunisia 0, Namibia 1

Mali 2, South Africa 0

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Morocco 3, Tanzania 0

DR Congo 1, Zambia 1

Thursday, Jan.18

Equatorial Guinea 4, Guinea-Bissau 2

Ivory Coast 0, Nigeria 1

Egypt 2, Ghana 2

Friday, Jan. 19

Cape Verde 3, Mozambique 0

Senegal 3, Cameroon 1

Guinea 1, Gambia 0

Saturday, Jan. 20

Algeria vs. Burkina Faso (beIN Sports Connect, 9 a.m.)

Mauritania vs. Angola (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)

Tunisia vs. Mali (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 21

Morocco vs. DR Congo (beIN Sports Connect, 9 a.m.)

Zambia vs. Tanzinia (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)

South Africa vs. Namibia (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 22

Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)

Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)

Mozambique vs. Ghana (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)

Cape Verde vs. Egypt (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Gambia vs. Cameroon (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)

Guinea vs. Senegal (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)

Mauritania vs. Algeria (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)

Angola vs. Burkina Faso (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Namibia vs. Mali (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)

South Africa vs. Tunisia (beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)

Zambia vs. Morocco (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)

Tanzania vs. DR Congo (beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Round of 16

Jan. 27-30

Quarterfinals

Feb. 2-3

Semifinals

Feb. 7

Third place match

Feb. 10

Final

Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

Standings

Group A Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Equatorial Guinea 2 1 1 0 2 4 2 Nigeria 2 1 1 0 1 4 3 Ivory Coast 2 1 0 1 1 3 4 Guinea-Bissau 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Group B Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Cape Verde 2 2 0 0 4 6 2 Egypt 2 0 2 0 0 2 3 Ghana 2 0 2 0 -1 1 4 Mozambique 2 0 0 2 -3 1

Group C Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Senegal 2 2 0 0 5 6 2 Guinea 2 1 1 0 1 4 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -2 1 4 Gambia 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Group D Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Burkina Faso 1 1 0 0 1 3 2 Algeria 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Angola 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 -1 0

Group E Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Mali 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Namibia 1 0 0 0 1 3 3 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 -2 0