How many times have you seen a goalkeeper come up for a late corner kick in need of a goal only for the player to play absolutely no role? Well, all you need is one of the world's best in Alisson. The Liverpool goalkeeper scored a 95th-minute game-winner at West Brom on Sunday to keep the club's top-four hopes alive in the Premier League.

It was as crazy and unpredictable as it sounds. Here is that moment as Alisson headed home a corner kick to give the Reds a needed 2-1 victory:

First, goodness gracious was that a great header or what? He is already a tall goalkeeper with super jumping ability, but who would expect he could produce a header cleaner than that? He read it perfectly, redirected it where it needed to go and produce what could be the moment of the season in the entire league.

Alisson, who lost his father earlier this year, gave an emotional postgame interview:

Alisson is the first goalkeeper in LFC history to score a competitive goal for the club, and he is the first goalkeeper to score in the Premier League since Asmir Begovic in 2013.

The win lifts Liverpool into fifth place with two games to go, and they are one point behind the top four. They are within striking distance of both Chelsea and Leicester City as the season reaches its final week. Chelsea and Leicester meet again this week, meaning Liverpool can gain ground if they take care of business against Burnley on Wednesday.