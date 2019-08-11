Alisson injury update: Liverpool goalkeeper expected to miss 4-8 weeks with calf injury
The Brazilian star was hurt in the first Premier League game of the season
Liverpool delivered nearly all of the blows in the first half of its Premier League opener against Norwich City at Anfield on Friday. All except one. Despite scoring four goals in the first half of a 4-1 thrashing, Liverpool fans were holding their breath after superstar goalkeeper Alisson had to come off in the in the 39th minute with a calf strain. The injury took place during a goal kick, and he's expected to miss 4-8 weeks, according to James Pearce of The Athletic.
After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters that the Brazilian shot-stopper, at a minimum, will sit out Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup match against Chelsea -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free).
It goes without saying that this is certainly concerning for the Reds. They can weather the storm with backup Adrian but would likely fall out of contender status in the Champions League and Premier League if he were to miss the majority of the season. 4-8 weeks isn't all that bad as it could have been much worse, but he will miss part of the Champions League group stage as a result.
-
Complete Premier League schedule
The new Premier League season kicked off on Friday
-
Mourinho: 3 teams have shot at PL title
The Portuguese boss doesn't think his former teams have what it takes this season
-
Man. City beats West Ham
City had little trouble with the Hammers on Saturday
-
Neymar on his way out of PSG?
Here's what to know about the Brazilian's situation
-
MLS team hits post three times
Chalk this one up as a fail
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television