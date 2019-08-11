Alisson injury update: Liverpool goalkeeper expected to miss 4-8 weeks with calf injury

Liverpool delivered nearly all of the blows in the first half of its Premier League opener against Norwich City at Anfield on Friday. All except one. Despite scoring four goals in the first half of a 4-1 thrashing, Liverpool fans were holding their breath after superstar goalkeeper Alisson had to come off in the in the 39th minute with a calf strain. The injury took place during a goal kick, and he's expected to miss 4-8 weeks, according to James Pearce of The Athletic.

As things stand #LFC expecting to be without Alisson Becker for between 4 and 8 weeks depending on how quickly he heals. Club working on having Andy Lonergan on the bench for the Super Cup with Adrian starting. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 10, 2019

After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters that the Brazilian shot-stopper, at a minimum, will sit out Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup match against Chelsea -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

It goes without saying that this is certainly concerning for the Reds. They can weather the storm with backup Adrian but would likely fall out of contender status in the Champions League and Premier League if he were to miss the majority of the season. 4-8 weeks isn't all that bad as it could have been much worse, but he will miss part of the Champions League group stage as a result.