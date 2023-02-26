After crashing out of Europa League, Barcelona will need to quickly refocus to continue their dominance in La Liga on Sunday. Facing an Almeria side that is mired in the relegation zone, Barcelona can afford to rest some players but the team will still want to win the match to put more distance between themselves and Real Madrid in second place.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 26 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 26 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Power Horse Stadium -- Almeria, Spain

: Power Horse Stadium -- Almeria, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Almeria +575; Draw +360; Barcelona -230 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Almeria: With one of the worst defensive records in La Liga, Ameria will have tough sledding against Barcelona's star studded attack. Allowing 14 goals in their last five matches, the six goals that Girona put past Almeria will be especially demoralizing with Robert Lewandowski coming to town. Almeria has had a slightly better defensive record at home only conceding 1.82 goals per game but scoring about a goal per match, that won't be enough.

Barcelona: Almost unbeatable this season, this is a match where it will be interesting to see how Barcelona responds to disappointment. Averaging just over two goals per game, Barcelona should be able to emerge victoriously barring quite a collapse in the match. Xavi will be without Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, both of whom could return from injuries in mid-March, while Ansu Fatai could also miss the match.

Prediction

Barcelona will prove to be too much to handle for a struggling Almeria side as they roll to victory. Pick: Almeria 0, Barcelona 2