Real Madrid are away at Almeria on Saturday with Carlo Ancelotti's side chasing a second win from as many La Liga games so far this season. Los Blancos won 2-0 away at Athletic Club while Vicente Moreno's side were beaten by the same score at home by Rayo Vallecano. Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham did the damage for Real who are starting this campaign fast while bitter rivals Barcelona could only manage a goalless opening day draw.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, August 19 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 19 | 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Power Horse Stadium -- Almeria, Spain

Power Horse Stadium -- Almeria, Spain TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Almeria +750; Draw: +400; Real -286

Team news

Almeria: Leo Baptistao and Martin Svidersky are both out injured but Marc Pubill and Sergio Arribas are both eyeing starts after the opening loss to Rayo. Luis Suarez is expected to lead the line while Adri Embarba should be on the left again and Edgar Gonzalez is expected to marshal the defense.

Potential Almeria XI: Marino; Pubill, E Gonzalez, Babic, Akieme; Robertone, Baba; Arribas, Ramazani, Embarba; Suarez.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Real: Eder Militao will be out for a lengthy period after his ACL injury in Bilbao while Thibaut Courtois could also miss the entire season with an ACL of his own and Arda Guler also just underwent surgery. Ferland Mendy and Dani remain out while Eduardo Camavinga needs a late fitness test. Antonio Rudiger should replace Militao but Andriy Lunin is likely to start again despite Kepa's arrival.

Potential Real XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Prediction

This one should be straightforward enough for Real with Almeria not looking capable of casuing them too many problems. Although the hosts will want to show better than they did against Rayo, the visitors should be good enough to win without conceding. Pick: Almeria 0, Real 2.