Real Sociedad hope to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games when they host Almeria in a 2022-23 La Liga match on Tuesday. Real Sociedad (19-8-8) edged league champion Barcelona 2-1 on Saturday, giving them four victories and a pair of draws during their current run. Almeria (11-6-18) are coming off their third win in five contests, a 3-0 triumph over Mallorca. Real Sociedad defeated Almeria 2-0 in their first meeting this season.

Kickoff at Reale Arena is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Real Sociedad are the -280 favorites (risk $280 to win $100) in the latest Real Sociedad vs. Almeria odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Almeria are +700 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Almeria vs. Real Sociedad picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 126-98-6 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning more than 32 units for his followers. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Real Sociedad vs. Almeria from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Almeria vs. Real Sociedad:

Real Sociedad vs. Almeria money line: Real Sociedad -280, Almeria +700, Draw +400

Real Sociedad vs. Almeria over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Sociedad vs. Almeria spread: Real Sociedad -1.5 (+100)

RS: The White and Blues are seeking their first top-four spot in the table since 2012-13

ALM: La Union have converted in a season-high 11 consecutive matches

Real Sociedad vs. Almeria picks: See picks here



Why you should back Real Sociedad

The White and Blues are fourth in the La Liga table with 65 points and looking to secure a spot in the Champions League next season. They have not failed to earn a point since Apr. 15, when they suffered a 2-0 loss against Athletic Club. Real Sociedad are led offensively by Alexander Sorloth, who has recorded 11 goals in 31 games after posting only four in 33 matches last season.

The 27-year-old Norwegian striker went four contests without a goal before converting in Real Sociedad's victory against Barcelona. Sorloth enjoyed a five-game scoring streak earlier this season during which he tallied against Almeria. Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo is second on the White and Blues with eight goals, while midfielder Mikel Merino is tied for second in La Liga with nine assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Almeria

La Union are looking to post back-to-back victories for the first time this season. The team has earned points in consecutive contests just once since January, a stretch during which they posted two draws and a win. Scoring has been spread out for Almeria as 18 different players have converted this season, although none have recorded more than six goals.

Forwards Lazaro and El Bilal Toure, who is sidelined with an injury, share the team lead with six goals. The 21-year-old Lazaro has been red-hot of late, netting five goals during his current three-game streak. The Brazilian provided all the offense against Mallorca on Saturday as he registered his first career hat trick in the 3-0 victory. See which team to pick here.

How to make Real Sociedad vs. Almeria picks

Eimer has broken down the La Liga match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, one of which pays plus-money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his La Liga picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Real Sociedad vs. Almeria on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Almeria vs. Real Sociedad have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up more than $3,200 since the World Cup, and find out