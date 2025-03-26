Bayern Munich have announced on Wednesday winger Alphonso Davies has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee after returning from international duty with Canada, while French defender Dayot Upamecano has also been diagnosed with loose bodies in his left knee and will be out for several weeks, the club have confirmed.

Davies will undergo surgery and will miss the rest of the current 2024-25 season, where Bayern Munich are due to meet Inter in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League with the first leg on April 8 (As always, you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and additional coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network). Upamecano will also miss the Champions League quarterfinals, but he's expected to be back before the end of the current spell, as Davies will be available again next season. This double injury is a big blow for the German giants, as the side coached by Vincent Kompany are currently leading the Bundesliga table with a six-point margin on Bayer Leverkusen.

Alphonso Davies started both semifinal and third-place match of the CONCACAF Nations League against Mexico and the United States men's national team, but was forced to leave the pitch after 12 minutes against Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT due to a knee injury. The captain of the Canadian national team was replaced by Niko Sigur, who continued to play instead of the Bayern Munich star as left back in Canada's 2-1 win.

Early reports suggested Davies' injury wasn't too serious, as also confirmed by Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, who said before that Davies had been given the "all-clear" and had not suffered a major injury. Sadly, the further medical exams the players underwent showed the opposite, and the Canadian winger is now expected to miss at least six months of action.