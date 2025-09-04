Angel City forward and U.S. women's national team winger Alyssa Thompson is set to join Chelsea FC at the transfer deadline. A verbal agreement is in place for a fee under the £1 million mark. according to The Athletic. Sources stateside have confirmed to CBS Sports that Thompson's move is imminent, though the transfer fee number is not yet finalized.

The current reported fee would equate to $1.3 million, making Thompson one of the most expensive transfers in women's football history. Reigning NWSL Champions Orlando Pride recently set a new record of $1.5 million with the new acquisition of Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle from Liga MX Femenil's Tigres Femenil.

The 20-year-old USWNT international signed a contract with Angel City earlier this year, a new deal through 2028, alongside her sister, defender Gisele Thompson. Once official, a five-year contract with Chelsea is in place for the rising star, who first cracked a major USWNT roster during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The winger has already completed a medical and is set to join the WSL-winning Chelsea for the upcoming season.

The attention around the transfer is significant for the global market, as rising fees and valuations increase. The move also highlights the growing financial power of top NWSL and European clubs and their ability to attract top talent across leagues. Thompson's arrival at Chelsea will place her among an already strong offensive side.

Though the Blues striker Mayra Ramirez is rehabbing from hamstring surgery, Sam Kerr is back at full fitness following an ACL injury, and Lauren James, Guro Reiten, Aggie Beaver Jones and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd are among Chelsea's attackers. The move will also reunite Thompson with USWNT teammates Catarina Macario and Naomi Girma.

While Thompson's departure is a blow to Angel City's playoff hopes, a potential substantial fee can provide resources for future high-profile moves.