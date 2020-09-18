One of the best rivalries in world soccer returns on Saturday night as America and Chivas meet in Liga MX play. It's Matchday 11 in the Mexican top flight with Las Aguilas in fourth place and two points off the top, while Guadalajara are in sixth place and looking to boost their slim title chances with a road win.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

TV: TUDN and Univision | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: America +118; Draw +245; Chivas +210 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

America: The best attack in the league with 21 goals in 10 games, America also have one of the worst defenses. Miguel Herrera's team has conceded in eight straight games and has really done poorly in one-on-one situations and positioning. Against a Chivas team with J.J. Macias leading the attack, they have to be sharper.

Chivas: This team enters on a four-match unbeaten streak with the attack gelling a bit with six goals in their last three. After four goals in their first seven, have they turned the corner now? The creativity has improved, the passing has been smarter in the final third and there is a renewed confidence inside the box. That form in the final third could carry over against a defense that allows way too many good chances.

Prediction

Lots of goals, but neither team picks up the three points in a thrilling encounter. Pick: America 2, Chivas 2