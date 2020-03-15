America vs. Cruz Azul: Liga MX live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Liga MX action continues Sunday with the Clasico Joven from an empty Estadio Azteca. With the league banning spectators due to the spread of the coronavirus, America will host Cruz Azul on Matchday 10 action at 10:15 p.m. ET. Both teams are based in Mexico City, and the Azteca is Cruz Azul's home stadium as well.

It's a battle of No. 2 vs. No. 3 in the table with Cruz Azul moving to first place with a win. The club is 6-1-2 with 19 points, two behind Leon, while America is 5-2-2 and can move into second with a victory.

Cruz Azul enters the game on a seven-match winning streak. For a club that has struggled in recent seasons with scoring, the squad has scored four goals in each of its last three matches in all competitions.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, March 15 | Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

TV: TUDN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: America +165; Draw +220; Cruz Azul +160 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

America: Destroying Atlanta United last week, 3-0, in CONCACAF Champions League play was impressive, and boy was it important for the defense from a confidence standpoint. Sure, Atlanta was without Josef Martinez, but getting a clean sheet after conceding three goals in both of the team's previous two games could be big with Cruz Azul's attack on fire. America will need to play quick, get the ball down the wings and take the clear chances, because it's not going to be easy to keep Cruz Azul out.

Cruz Azul: Unbeaten in its last nine, the team was supposed to play last week against LAFC before the CCL match was called off. So Cruz Azul enters this game after having not played since last Saturday. Players should be well rested and will need to get off to a quick start. They've scored in the first half hour in three out of their last four games.

America vs. Cruz Azul prediction

Leo Suarez does it again with another goal and America wins the derby late.

Pick: America 2, Cruz Azul 1