America vs. Cruz Azul score: Goalkeeper error leads to Alvarez's stunning winner as Aguilas win Liga MX

For the 13th time, America has won Liga MX. Las Aguilas, following a 0-0 draw in the first leg against Cruz Azul, got two goals from Edson Alvarez to win the second leg 2-0, breaking a tie with rival Chivas for most league titles in Mexican first division history.

Going up against the best defensive team in the league, America struggled to create the chances it needed to put this one away. But a stunning error by Cruz Azul goalkeeper Jose Corona put the trophy on a silver platter for Miguel Herrera's team. Early in the second half, Cruz Azul was awarded a goal kick which Corona decided to take quickly. He played the ball straight out of the box to his defensive midfield Ivan Marcone who was at the top of the 18-yard box, putting the Argentine in a tough position. Marcone failed to settle the ball well, two America players collapsed on him, and the ball ended up at the feet of Alvarez, who did this:

Lovely goal, but from Cruz Azul's standpoint, that's Inexplicable, really. There was no urgency needed at that point in the game with it all tied 0-0. Sure, Cruz Azul wasn't creating much of anything and tried to catch America off guard, but all it did was give America a golden chance, which the club took full advantage of to take home the trophy.

Cruz Azul had just one shot on goal in the first leg and zero in the second leg.