America vs. Monterrey: Liga MX final first leg live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, preview, time

The final of Liga MX's Apertura will conclude before the end of the year as America and Monterrey meet in the two-leg final. The first leg is set for Thursday night as Los Rayados host Las Aguilas at Estadio BBCA Bancomer. It's a battle between the No. 6 seed and the No. 8 seed in what's been a wild playoff run for each side. With eight teams in the field, none of the top four seeds won, with lower seeds pulling off upsets.

America is the sixth seed after finishing 8-7-3 with 31 points but had just two points less than the second seed, Leon. Monterrey was the last team in the playoff field at 8-3-7 with 27 points. On its way to the final, America beat Tigres and Moreilia, while Monterrey knocked out No. 1 seed Santos Laguna and Necaxa.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know.

Liga MX final first leg: America vs. Monterrey

Date : Thursday, Dec. 26



: Thursday, Dec. 26 Time : 9:36 p.m. ET



: 9:36 p.m. ET Location : Estadio BBCA Bancomer



: Estadio BBCA Bancomer TV channel : FS1 and Fox Deportes



: FS1 and Fox Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

America: This team enters healthy and well rested after having not played since the semifinal win over Moreilia on Dec. 8. That gives this team a lot of time to prepare, but will players be rusty with more than two weeks off? All eyes will be on Guido Rodriguez in the middle as he aims to dictate the pace of play and keep the ball away from a Monterrey attack that is quick and lethal. If the Argentine international is in top form, America will have the chances it needs to get a result in the first leg.

Monterrey: How tired will this team be? Let's not forget that the club just played three games at the Club World Cup in the last 10 days. Monterrey has had to play three games and travel all the way back from Qatar. Antonio Mohamed will have his guys ready and confident, but don't be surprised if they look a step slow.

America vs. Monterrey prediction

The well-rested Aguilas go on the road and put one hand around the trophy.

Pick: America 2, Monterrey 1

When is the second leg?

The return leg is on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 9:15 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca.