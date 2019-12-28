America vs. Monterrey: Liga MX final second leg prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Los Rayados have a one-goal lead after the first leg
The 2019 Liga MX Apertura concludes on Sunday night in Mexico City with the second leg of the big final between Monterrey and America. The first leg on Thursday went to Rayados, who scored a crazy bicycle-kick winner in added time thanks to Rogelio Funes Mori, giving the team a 2-1 lead entering this second leg. A draw will be enough for Monterrey to win the title, while America has to win in order to have any chance of taking home the crown in what will be an emotional and physical match.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
America vs. Monterrey
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 29
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Azteca
- TV channel: Fox Deportes and TUDN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
America: At a clear disadvantage, America will still feel like things are even when they are back at Estadio Azteca. Las Aguilas are obligated to win or concede the trophy to Rayados. But for them to win, they need to be sharper in attack. Miguel Herrera's team created only two shots on goal, lost the battle of possession and will be without Francisco Cordova after his red card in the first leg. It's an uphill battle, having lost two of their last three at home.
Monterrey: They are in a good spot, though their history isn't great when winning or drawing the first leg, still losing 60 percent of the time. Don't expect them to sit back, either. America has to score in this game, and that should mean space to work with, especially in the second half if the hosts haven't found the net.
America vs. Monterrey prediction
Los Rayados hang on for a draw to win the title.
Pick: America 2, Monterrey 2
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Pellegrini out at West Ham
The Chilean manager's run in London didn't go as planned
-
Manchester United vs. Burnley preview
The Red Devils are full of confidence in attack heading into this one
-
Premier League scores, takeaways
The relegation battle is taking shape after Saturday's early games
-
Liga MX final produces dramatic finish
We can only hope the next 90 minutes on Saturday will produce as much drama as the first 90...
-
Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan
Ibrahimovic is back in Italy after his contract with the LA Galaxy expired in December
-
Liga MX final preview
The first leg is set for Thursday night
-
Premier League Boxing Day takeaways
Eighteen of the Premier League's 20 teams were in action on Boxing Day
-
Reds crush Leicester on Boxing Day
Liverpool is now 13 points clear atop the Premier League table