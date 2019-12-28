America vs. Monterrey: Liga MX final second leg prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The 2019 Liga MX Apertura concludes on Sunday night in Mexico City with the second leg of the big final between Monterrey and America. The first leg on Thursday went to Rayados, who scored a crazy bicycle-kick winner in added time thanks to Rogelio Funes Mori, giving the team a 2-1 lead entering this second leg. A draw will be enough for Monterrey to win the title, while America has to win in order to have any chance of taking home the crown in what will be an emotional and physical match.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

America vs. Monterrey

Date : Sunday, Dec. 29



: Sunday, Dec. 29 Time : 8 p.m. ET



: 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Azteca



: Estadio Azteca TV channel : Fox Deportes and TUDN



: Fox Deportes and TUDN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

America: At a clear disadvantage, America will still feel like things are even when they are back at Estadio Azteca. Las Aguilas are obligated to win or concede the trophy to Rayados. But for them to win, they need to be sharper in attack. Miguel Herrera's team created only two shots on goal, lost the battle of possession and will be without Francisco Cordova after his red card in the first leg. It's an uphill battle, having lost two of their last three at home.

Monterrey: They are in a good spot, though their history isn't great when winning or drawing the first leg, still losing 60 percent of the time. Don't expect them to sit back, either. America has to score in this game, and that should mean space to work with, especially in the second half if the hosts haven't found the net.

America vs. Monterrey prediction

Los Rayados hang on for a draw to win the title.

Pick: America 2, Monterrey 2