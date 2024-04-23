The Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals are here and two of the top Liga MX sides will meet in the competition on Tuesday as America face Pachuca. While America have a rich history in the competition winning seven titles, the most ever, Pachuca have undergone a drastic improvement to reach this point. Led by Salomón Rondon who has scored seven goals in the tournament so far, Pachuca have more than enough firepower to win the whole tournament but they'll have to get past tough opposition first.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, April 23 | Time : 10:15 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 23 | : 10:15 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Club America -190; Draw +280; Pachuca +380

Storylines

Club America: With Henry Martin, Alex Zendejas and Julián Quiñones leading the attack, America likely have the strongest combination at their disposal of any team but they have a strong defense as well. Only allowing two goals across their two legs to the New England Revolution, this is a team that has the skill to deal with top forwards and they'll need to do just that to stop Rondon from hurting them. With a strong result in the first leg, America will look to do what they've done in the last two rounds and make this a one-legged tie.

Pachuca: Struggling away from home, it's important that Pachuca can nab an away goal at Estadio Azteca because they are a tiebreaker in the competition. While this Pachuca side can give any attack a run for their money, defensively is where there are holes that America can exploit especially in their home stadium.

Prediction

An away trip to Azteca will prove to be just too much for Pachuca, while they'll still be in the tie after this leg, it will be tough sledding in their home leg. Pick: Club America 3, Pachuca 1