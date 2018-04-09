America vs. Toronto FC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CONCACAF Champions League on TV, stream online

Two of the most in-form teams in North America meet on Tuesday night as the historic Estadio Azteca as America of Mexico welcomes MLS side Toronto FC for their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal second leg.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A spot in the coveted CONCACAF Champions League final is on the line, with the winner taking on the winner of Chivas and the New York Red Bulls. Toronto leads after the first leg 3-1 and is aiming to do what many thought it couldn't - eliminate Tigres and America back to back.

Toronto is going to have to be sound at the back and move up the field quickly to withstand America's pressure, and eyes will be on Michael Bradley to connect the defense and the attack. And Bradley shouldn't be short of confidence. After all, his last visit to the Azteca, he did this:

Prediction

America takes the match into extra time, but Sebastian Giovinco's goal gets Toronto through to the final. America 3, Toronto 2 (ET - Toronto wins 5-4 on aggregate).