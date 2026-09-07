When the Champions League play kicks off on Tuesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network, fans of the United States men's national team may be searching for players like Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic. For America's biggest stars you need to look to the Europa League (kicking off on Wednesday, September 16, across CBS Sports and Paramount+), but that doesn't mean there is a shortage of Americans in Europe's premier competition. Led by Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi with PSV, there will be eight Americans taking part in Champions League soccer, though only four of them have senior national team caps.

Only a few years ago, this would have seemed inconceivable, as any American in Europe's premier competition would've almost certainly been in the national team mix at minimum, but that has changed. More American players than ever are playing their club soccer at Europe's highest levels. Thanks to that, this edition of the Champions League will see Americans who are USMNT regulars, young players looking to make a name, and even journeymen who are seizing the moment. So let's meet the Americans in the Champions League this campaign.

Johnny Cardoso, Atletico Madrid

An unfortunate injury kept the Atletico Madrid midfielder from making a true run at the World Cup squad, but Johnny Cardoso is back in the Champions League as Atleti look to get back to their best. The defensive midfielder has had to settle for coming off the bench so far this season, but as he regains fitness, he'll push to retake his place in the starting lineup as he strives for more minutes and looks to stay in Mauricio Pochettino's plans with the national team.

Mathis Albert, Borussia Dortmund

Only 17, Mathis Albert is someone with a bright future. Leaving the LA Galaxy academy in 2024 for Germany, Albert has been pushing for more time after starring for Dortmund's youth sides. He hasn't made a Bundesliga appearance yet this season, but he did start and play 90 minutes in the Black and Yellows' first-round game of the DFB-Pokal. One to watch, Albert is someone who will be able to earn more minutes as Dortmund goes deeper in this competition, and squad rotation is needed.

Ricardo Pepi, PSV

A USMNT regular, Ricardo Pepi is the man who PSV looks for when they need a goal. Only 23, Pepi has made more than 100 appearances for the club and also appeared in all five matches for the USMNT at the World Cup, but wasn't able to score a goal. Pepi has become a regular for both club and country, and he's no stranger to the Champions League either. Pepi has six goals and four assists in 20 appearances for PSV in the competition, and he'll be looking to add to that.

Sergino Dest, PSV

Able to play on either side of the defense or as a winger; you know what you'll get when Sergino Dest is in the XI. A dual-national recruit, Dest has fit in well under Pochettino with the national team, and he was a critical part of the World Cup squad while also being important to PSV. Look for Dest to be forward, trying to make things happen. Dest already has two goals and two assists in four matches for PSV, and he'll be ready to go for UCL play.

Alex Freeman, Villarreal

Last season was the year of Alex Freeman as the 22-year-old right back made his USMNT debut, earned a move from Orlando City SC to Villarreal, and became a starter in the World Cup squad. Now that the Yellow Submarine are healthy, he has spent more time on the bench this season. But Freeman is still a big part of the squad, and Villarreal will need to rotate as they compete in Champions League and LaLiga, which is where Freeman will be able to secure minutes in the long run.

Samuel Adeniran, LASK

Finding his home in Austria, Samuel Adeniran has been all over. The striker broke out with San Antonio FC in the United Soccer League but was unable to translate that to Major League soccer before landing in Austria in 2025. In only 60 games for LASK, Adeniran has scored 27 goals, and now he'll get to announce himself to the world in Champions League play. While he doesn't have USMNT caps, Adeniran's performances will still be worth watching.

George Bello, LASK

Adding to the American duos in the Champions League, George Bello will be at left back for LASK after also bouncing around several clubs. From Atlanta to the 2. Bundesliga with Armenia Bielefeld. He's now been ever-present with the Austrian side and will be critical to the defense during this Champions League journey. Only 24, Bello hasn't appeared for the USMNT since the Concacaf Nations League play in 2022, but maybe this could be the start of a comeback.

Giorgio De Marzi, Roma

While Giorgio De Marzi is only a third-choice keeper for Roma, the 19-year-old is on the radar, making an appearance for the United States U-19s in March 2026. Similar to Diego Kochen for Barcelona last campaign, De Marzi may not get playing time during this UCL campaign, but the experience is a great stepping stone for what may come next.