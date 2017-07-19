Amid PSG link, Barcelona leaving Neymar's future up to him and his father
Here's the latest on the Neymar transfer saga
The Neymar to PSG rumors continue to pick up steam and have hit new levels of being a circus just days after a report from Brazil suggested that the Barcelona star was on the verge of moving to the French capital in a deal worth over $200 million.
Here's what you need to know to get you up to date and informed with where this situation is:
Barcelona is leaving it up to Neymar and his dad
According to ESPN Deportes, Barcelona is tired of the Neymar to PSG rumors and is leaving the player's future in his hands and those of his father. Citing a source who supposedly said it will be Neymar who decides, it's the latest bit of news that makes a move feel even more likely.
In the United States for preseason with Barca, Neymar has kept quiet and has looked happy. But the news coming out from Spain to Brazil says otherwise.
Asking Barcelona president to his face
The Brazilian journalist who set the soccer world on fire with his report that Neymar is on his way to PSG, Esporte Interativo's Marcelo Bechler, confronted Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu at the airport and pressed him on the Neymar situation.
Bartomeu said "I'm calm" when it comes to Neymar, with the journalist saying that Neymar is leaving and that he already told friend and PSG newboy Dani Alves. He doubles down on his report right to the president's face.
Neymar's friends saying he's leaving
Globo in Brazil is reporting that Neymar's friends have told them he's leaving Barcelona, but that the Spanish club is trying to convince him to stay.
Neymar is staying silent, for the most part
Neymar was pressed by journalists about his situation but did not comment, according to AS. Here's the video.
Also, Goal.com claims to have had an email exchange with the Ney with the player saying he's happy in Spain.
"The last one was my best season in Barcelona. I am very adapted to the city, the club and I am happy here. That is reflected on the performance of an athlete," Neymar reportedly said in the email on Tuesday.
So what's next?
Neymar arrives in the U.S. on Wednesday night as the team will participate in the International Champions Cup, including a July 29 match against Real Madrid in Miami. And do you know what club is holding its preseason camp in Miami? PSG...
Now, there would still be a lot to work out if a move is to be completed. It seriously feels at this point it could go either way after it felt like a long shot that he would leave. But is this the look of an unhappy player wanting to leave? You be the judge. One must also appreciate the level of trolling here by the Barcelona social media team to post this amid the circus.
