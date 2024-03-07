Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi congratulated two-goal hero Kylian Mbappe and his Parisien teammates when he visited the Reale Arena locker room after Tuesday's 2-1 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg win over Real Sociedad which confirmed a 4-1 aggregate success and a quarterfinal place.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Qatari supremo stressed the importance of the collective nature of the result in an immediate sense but also in terms of the project which is being constructed by the French giants after years of European frustration and built to head coach Luis Enrique's specifications.

"The whole team played well as a collective," said Al-Khelaifi postgame in San Sebastian. "It was the youngest starting XI in PSG's Champions League history but also the youngest team to ever qualify for the quarterfinals. We are building something for the future and that is the most important thing. This team plays well with the ball and like a team without it -- that is what we want for the future.

"We played very well and at a high level ... I saw a team and the players evolving and doing what the coach wants them to do. This game illustrated the sort of attacking play which we want moving forward -- we are very happy."

Al-Khelaifi is not wrong either -- PSG were impressive in the way that they approached a tricky round of 16 tie against a Sociedad side that was unlucky to finish the opening leg down by two goals and rallied late in the Basque Country to find a consolation goal through Mikel Merino.

Luis Enrique's men avoided a third consecutive exit before the final eight of the Champions League to reach the quarterfinals for just the third time in the last eight attempts and truthfully never really looked in trouble outside of the initial resistance encountered up against Imanol Alguacil's side in Paris a few weeks ago.

The sweeping changes made following the exits of the likes of high-profile names such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos has done Paris nothing but good and although Mbappe is entering into his last few months at Parc des Princes amid links to Real Madrid, he is part of a new-look side which is suddenly feeling good about itself in Europe once more.

Few teams will want to land on PSG in the quarterfinals and the Ligue 1 leaders can hope to receive another winnable tie which could open up a potential route to the semifinals for the first time since 2021 when they were eliminated by Manchester City the year after their maiden Champions League final appearance ended in defeat to Bayern Munich.

Both of those sides are now options for Luis Enrique's men in next week's draw and the Germans would not only offer a reunion with former tactician Thomas Tuchel -- assuming that he is still in charge at Allianz Arena by then -- but also an opponent closer to PSG's former selves in terms of their current malaise than this current Parisien iteration.

The improved showing from France's flagship club on the European scene does not tell the full story, though, with Ligue 1's representatives very strong overall this season with the fourth-best return from the top five leagues ahead of La Liga so far which was unexpected at the start of this term given the recent dip in the French coefficient which was briefly overtaken by the Netherlands.

PSG's win over Sociedad has effectively safeguarded Le Championnat's top-five status for the foreseeable future and an even better return by the end of the campaign should not be ruled out with Olympique de Marseille still going in the UEFA Europa League and Lille OSC also still in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Many were pessimistic about PSG and Ligue 1's chances to remain in the traditional top five without Mbappe but he could be about to leave French soccer in its best position in years and with genuine optimism for the future on the field in Paris and also beyond. The door is suddenly wide open for greater representation from France's clubs as the Champions League reforms come into effect this summer.

Extra UCL place ranking

1: Italy -- 15.714 points (6/7 teams)

15.714 points (6/7 teams) 2: Germany -- 15.071 points (4/7 teams)

15.071 points (4/7 teams) 3: England -- 14.250 points (6/8 teams)

14.250 points (6/8 teams) 4: France -- 13.750 points (3/6 teams)

5: Spain -- 13.437 points (4/8 teams)

13.437 points (4/8 teams) 6: Czechia -- 12.750 points (3/4 teams)

Overall European coefficient

1: England -- 101.178 points (14.250 points from 6/8 teams in 2023-24)

101.178 points (14.250 points from 6/8 teams in 2023-24) 2: Spain -- 86.864 points (13.437 points from 4/8 teams in 2023-24)

86.864 points (13.437 points from 4/8 teams in 2023-24) 3: Italy -- 84.998 points (15.714 points from 6/7 teams in 2023-24)

84.998 points (15.714 points from 6/7 teams in 2023-24) 4: Germany -- 82.338 points (15.071 points from 4/7 teams in 2023-24)

82.338 points (15.071 points from 4/7 teams in 2023-24) 5: France -- 64.331 points (13.750 points from 3/6 teams in 2023-24)

-----