Anderlecht vs. PSG live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Paris Saint-Germain has high hopes in this season's Champions League, but they must first get to the round of 16 to have a chance at lifting the title. Neymar and company are almost there, and they can move closer to advancing by beating Anderlecht on Tuesday on the road.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET

Prediction

PSG is simply far superior, and the only way they don't get all three points is if they have one of those horror matches where pretty much nothing seems to go in (See this past weekend's Real Madrid vs. Girona match). PSG 5, Anderlecht 0.