The two top teams in Group B of the UEFA Europa Conference League will go head-to-head on Thursday when Belgian squad Anderlecht hosts Premier League side West Ham United on Paramount+. West Ham collected six points from its first two matches of the competition, while Anderlecht has four. However, both clubs have had trouble during league play, with West Ham sitting 15th in the EPL, while Anderlecht is 10th in the Belgian First Division. With a condensed schedule because of a winter World Cup, can these two squads handle the pressure of expected success in two separate competitions? You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Lotto Park in Brussels is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Anderlecht vs. West Ham odds list West Ham as the +100 favorite (risk $100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Anderlecht as the +260 underdog. A draw is priced at +240 and the over-under for goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Anderlecht vs. West Ham

Anderlecht vs. West Ham date: Thursday, Oct. 6

Anderlecht vs. West Ham time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Anderlecht vs. West Ham streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for West Ham vs. Anderlecht

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Anderlecht vs. West Ham picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 243-225-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 37-20-1 on Premier League predictions for a profit of more than $1,400 for $100 bettors.

For Anderlecht vs. West Ham, Eimer is picking West Ham on the money line at +100. There's a gulf in quality between these two sides, but sportsbooks are baking in some uncertainty due to West Ham's status in the EPL. They're just one point clear from the drop zone and league matches will have to take priority for David Moyes' squad. That could mean heavy rotation in midweek UEFA Europa Conference League matches.

However, if West Ham United still have aspirations of playing European football next year, winning the UECL is likely their best bet at this point. So, Eimer is still expecting a relatively strong squad that should be able to overpower a Belgian team that has two wins, two draws and five losses in its last nine matches across all competitions.

West Ham is coming off a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton last Saturday in which they got goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen. It was a step in the right direction after they had only scored three times in their first seven Premier League matches. Eimer is expecting them to take another step in that direction on Thursday and is also backing West Ham to go over 1.5 goals as a team.

