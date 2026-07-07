WATCH: Legendary Andres Cantor loses mind (and voice) on Lionel Messi's dramatic goal for Argentina

Andres Cantor has called goals in this country since before some of the players on the field at this World Cup were even born, and he still couldn't get through Lionel Messi's equalizer without his voice giving out completely.

Argentina trailed Egypt by two goals deep into the second half of their World Cup round of 16 clash in Atlanta on Monday, staring down the kind of ending nobody saw coming. Messi had already missed a penalty in the game, his second of the tournament, and Egypt had scored in both halves with any chance of a comeback appearing gone.

Then Cristian Romero got one back in the 79th minute, and four minutes later a loose ball in the box fell to Messi, and his first-time strike cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar to make it 2-2.

That was the goal that finally got Cantor.

His trademark call, the extended "GOOOOOL" that has soundtracked Spanish-language soccer broadcasts in this country for three decades, started the way it always does. But somewhere in the middle of it, his voice cracked, dropped, and gave out entirely, leaving him rasping through the rest of the call as the stadium noise swallowed whatever words he had left. It was as real as it gets for the avid Argentina fan.

Take a look:

What a goal, what a moment, what a call.

And it wasn't over -- Argentina went on to score the winner in added time on an Enzo Fernandez header, marking an incredible 13-minute comeback to keep their World Cup dreams alive. And unsurprisingly Cantor's voice had not recovered.

Now, it begs the question: will he have his voice for the quarterfinals?