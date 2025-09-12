With the first international break of the season in the books, the Premier League returns to action on Saturday with another batch of matches, bookended by Nottingham Forest's trip to Arsenal and the latest edition of the Manchester derby.

The new season may be just three games old, but there was another round of the never-ending game of managerial musical chairs during the international break, with Nuno Espirito Santo's time at Forest coming to a close following the deterioration of his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis. He was replaced by a familiar Premier League face – Ange Postecoglou, who was just a few months removed from his firing at Tottenham Hotspur. Postecoglou will make his touchline debut at Arsenal on Saturday, facing off against his ex-club's fiercest rival.

Rivalry is perhaps an appropriate theme for a weekend that ends with Matchday 4's most anticipated fixture, the Manchester derby. Manchester City will host Manchester United in this early season matchup, which technically offers both sides a chance to return to winning ways and prove their respective rebuilds are on the right track. Both Manchester teams have just one win to start the season and United are one point better off than City as things stand, though that may be down to the quirks of checking the table after three games more than anything else.

Here's what you need to know ahead of this weekend's Premier League action.

Ange Postecoglou's Premier League return

Nottingham Forest's move to hire Ange Postecoglou may inspire a form of tactical whiplash – while Nuno Espirito Santo is a defense-oriented manager, Postecoglou prefers to live and by the sword as he prioritizes attack. The new Forest manager is not incapable of shifting his tactical preferences when the time calls for it but he seems intent on sticking to attacking agenda for the most part with his squad, which should make for an interesting experience.

"I don't see it as a point to prove. I don't have to prove anything to anyone," Postecolgou said in a press conference on Thursday. "I do like my teams to play exciting football and score goals and get fans excited. I make no apologies about that, that's just the way I am."

Making matters even more fascinating is that Postecoglou could find himself offering a direct contrast to his counterpart on Saturday. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has built a defensive juggernaut that has so far conceded just one goal in three games but how well the new Forest boss might fare on Saturday is up in the air – he never beat Arsenal during his days at Spurs, notching one draw and three losses during that time.

Litmus test in the Manchester derby

Conventional wisdom suggests comparisons between Manchester City and Manchester United are ill-advised, each side working with very different targets in mind this season. Sunday's derby, though, provides an examination at the one thing they have in common – both Manchester teams are in the early stages of a rebuild and have already experienced some hurdles along the way.

City have one win in three Premier League matches this season, a 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but were stifled by both Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion in subsequent losses to those sides. Most will still like City's chances against their rivals but Pep Guardiola has yet to strike the balance with his new-look squad, something that is somewhat understandable considering the early stage of the season but leaves a handful of lineup question marks heading into the derby. That includes who starts in goal, though that job is expected to be handed to deadline day signing Gianluigi Donnarumma after Ederson's exit and James Trafford's rough start to the season.

As for United, they notched their first win of the season just before the international break with a 3-2 victory over Burnley, but even that win highlighted the sense of chaos that seems to permanently follow the team. It may still be early days for the version of United built to fit manager Ruben Amorim's stylistic preferences but there is still a defensive shakiness that can be costly, even as the goalkeeping reins are handed from Andre Onana to Altay Bayindır. It is also still unclear how much attacking prowess they have in them, since this season's fixtures have been against teams with a wide range of defensive capabilities. They may have put three past Burnley, but one was an own goal and another was a penalty, while their ability to outshoot Arsenal in their opening match was undercut by an inability to generate quality shots.

Premier League TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Sept. 13

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m. (USA Network)

Fulham vs. Leeds United , 10 a.m. (USA Network)

vs. , 10 a.m. (USA Network) Everton vs. Aston Villa , 10 a.m. (Peacock)

vs. , 10 a.m. (Peacock) Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland , 10 a.m. (Peacock)

, 10 a.m. (Peacock) Bournemouth vs. Brighton and Hove Albion, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. (NBC)

vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. (NBC) Brentford vs. Chelsea , 3 p.m. (USA Network)

Sunday, Sept. 14

Burnley vs. Liverpool , 9 a.m. (USA Network)

, 9 a.m. (USA Network) Manchester City vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m. (Peacock)



